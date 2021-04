Bozak posted a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Bozak set up Vince Dunn for a goal at 15:20 of the first period. The 35-year-old Bozak has produced four helpers in his last three games. He seems to be filling in just fine as the third-line center since Robert Thomas (shoulder) exited the lineup. Bozak has eight points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating in 18 appearances.