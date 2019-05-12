Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tallies in Game 1 loss
Bozak scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Bozak has carved out decent offense with seven points in 14 postseason appearances while operating primarily as the third-line center. Only one helper has come on the man advantage, and with 20 shots and 19 hits, he's not providing much in the way of non-scoring stats, limiting his appeal a bit.
