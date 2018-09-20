Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tallies pair of goals, including game-winner

Bozak scored a pair of goals 27 seconds apart in a 3-2 preseason victory over the Wild on Wednesday.

Both goals came with under six minutes to play, as Bozak first tied the game and then gave the Blues the lead for good. Bozak is competing with Brayden Schenn for the second-line center role, and Wednesday's performance will certainly help his cause, but it's still more likely Bozak will anchor the Blues third line. Keep an eye on him, but for now, Bozak is only valuable in deeper formats.