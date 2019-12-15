Bozak scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Bozak's fourth and fifth goals of the year sparked a four-goal rally by the Blues in the third period. It was a milestone night for the center, who was skating in his 700th regular-season contest. Bozak has 14 points, 50 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 34 outings this season as a third-line pivot.