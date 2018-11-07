Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tallies two apples in win
Bozak registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The 32-year-old has been on a bit of a hot streak recently, recording points in four of his previous five games and multiple points in two of those contests. Though the Blues have been a bit of a disappointment to begin the season, Bozak will look to continue his recent success Friday against a Sharks team allowing 2.9 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...