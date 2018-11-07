Bozak registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 32-year-old has been on a bit of a hot streak recently, recording points in four of his previous five games and multiple points in two of those contests. Though the Blues have been a bit of a disappointment to begin the season, Bozak will look to continue his recent success Friday against a Sharks team allowing 2.9 goals per game.