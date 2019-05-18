Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tickles twine on power play
Bozak scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Bozak has found some success on offense with two goals and a helper in four games versus the Sharks. His goal on Friday would also stand as the game-winner, as goalie Jordan Binnington suppressed the Sharks' offense effectively throughout the game. Bozak has added five blocks and seven shots on goal in the series.
