Bozak scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Bozak has found some success on offense with two goals and a helper in four games versus the Sharks. His goal on Friday would also stand as the game-winner, as goalie Jordan Binnington suppressed the Sharks' offense effectively throughout the game. Bozak has added five blocks and seven shots on goal in the series.