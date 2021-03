Bozak scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

With Zach Sanford in the penalty box for goaltender interference, Bozak was able to net the Blues' lone goal of the game in the third period. The tally was Bozak's first of the year, in just his second game back from a concussion that forced him to miss 21 contests. The 35-year-old center has three points in nine outings. He'll likely continue in a third-line role for now.