Blues' Tyler Bozak: Two-point outing
Bozak scored a goal and tacked on an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.
Bozak has been playing in the top six since the All-Star break, and he's finally finding his groove. He won a faceoff in the first period to secure a secondary helper on Jaden Schwartz's goal and scored one of his own on a deflection off a defender in the second frame. Bozak has three points in the last two games, but he may drop out of the top six after David Perron (upper body) returns to the lineup.
