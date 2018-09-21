Blues' Tyler Bozak: Unavailable Friday

Bozak (groin) won't be in the lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak is reportedly dealing with a sore groin, but there's no reason to believe it will hold him out long term. The veteran pivot will hope to return to action Sunday against Columbus.

More News
Our Latest Stories