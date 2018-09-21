Blues' Tyler Bozak: Unavailable Friday
Bozak (groin) won't be in the lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bozak is reportedly dealing with a sore groin, but there's no reason to believe it will hold him out long term. The veteran pivot will hope to return to action Sunday against Columbus.
More News
