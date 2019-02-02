Bozak is expected to center the second line in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak has been stuck as the third-line center for a majority of the season behind Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn. However, with Schenn moving to the first line as a left winger, Bozak will get an opportunity on the second unit. He'll line up with Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz, and the Blues are hoping this lineup will help spark the trio offensively since they combined for just 16 goals this seasons.