Bozak (upper body) skated with the team Monday and will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak will be activated from long-term injured reserve before Wednesday's contest. The 34-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 26, when he suffered an upper-body injury as a result of a high hit from Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. Bozak should center the third line upon return, and he'll be an immediate boost to the team's penalty kill.