Bozak (upper body) will not join the team on its upcoming four-game trip and the NHL media site reveals that he's been placed on injured reserve.

Bozak appears set to miss all four games of the road swing, which would rule him out through next Thursday against the Bruins. If that's indeed the case, the Bruins will likely be forced to add an additional forward from the AHL to shore up the ranks in the event another injury arises.