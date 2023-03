Pitlick scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Nikita Alexandrov picked off a pass and set up Pitlick for the Blues' fifth goal. The 31-year-old Pitlick has two goals over his last six games, but even significant trades by the Blues haven't opened up much extra ice time for the veteran. He's at four goals, six helpers, 36 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 contests overall.