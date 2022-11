Pitlick scored a rare goal during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Pitlick, who has played for seven NHL teams, is hoping to have found a home on the Blues' fourth line. The 31-year-old center scored his first goal in nine games Wednesday, assisted by rookie Nikita Alexandrov, who earned his first NHL point. Pitlick, who added three shots in 10:36 of ice time Wednesday, last scored during the 2021-22 regular-season finale against the Panthers on April 29.