Pitlick recorded a shot on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

The fourth line winger has posted seven points, 22 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-6 rating since the calendar flipped to 2023. The bottom-six winger posted just 10:36 of ice time per game in that stretch. He should stay in the lineup the rest of the season because the Blues traded three of their stalwart forwards over the past couple of weeks.