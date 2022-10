Pitlick registered two hits during the Oilers' 3-1 win Wednesday.

Pitlick, who signed a one-year contract Tuesday, replaced Josh Leivo and opened Wednesday on the third line with Jake Neighbours and Logan Brown. The 2010 second-round draft pick failed to produce a shot and registered a minus-1 rating during 8:47 of ice time against the Oilers. Pitlick has skated with seven NHL teams since 2013. His best season came with the Stars in 2017-18 when he collected 14 goals among 27 points.