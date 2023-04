Pitlick found the back of the net in the Blues' 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Pitlick didn't record a goal over his previous eight games, though he did register three assists in that span. Through 58 appearances this season, he has six goals and 15 points. Pitlick entered Tuesday's action averaging just 9:59 of ice time, so he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.