Pitlick provided a goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Pitlick found the back of the net for the second consecutive game after going eight straight contests without a marker. He's up to seven goals and 16 points in 59 contests this season. Pitlick plays primarily on the fourth line, so he doesn't get many opportunities to contribute offensively, but the 31-year-old seems to be hot at the moment.