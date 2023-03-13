Pitlick scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas.

Pitlick, who served as a healthy scratch in the Blues' previous two contests, tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, deflecting a Marco Scandella shot past Jiri Patera. The 31-year-old forward made the most of 8:17 of ice time with two shots, two hits, and two penalty minutes in addition to the goal. Pitlick is up to five goals, six assists, and 84 hits on the season. Even if he does earn a regular spot in the lineup, it'll be hard to count on much production from Pitlick while skating on St. Louis' fourth line.