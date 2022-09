Pitlick signed a professional tryout with the Blues on Thursday, per Bally Sports Midwest.

Pitlick had a rough 2021-22, as he was limited to 39 games and amassed just five points between the Flames and the Canadiens. The 30-year-old brings more of a physical edge than a scoring touch, so it's possible he'll have to settle for a two-way deal if he impresses the Blues -- or any other team -- during training camp.