Pitlick signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 with the Blues on Tuesday.

Pitlick failed to earn a contract while attending St. Louis' training camp on a professional tryout offer in September, but with Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) and Brandon Saad (upper body) both banged up, the Blues are now in need of an extra body up front. Pitlick picked up five points through 39 games split between the Canadiens and the Flames last season.