Blues' Tyler Stewart: Inks PTO with St. Louis

Stewart signed a professional tryout contract with the Blues on Thursday, TSN reports.

The Blues are getting steady production from Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak in the bottom six, so it's a bit strange to see them go out of their way to sign Stewart to a professional tryout contract. But then again, this team was snakebitten due to another devastating injury to Robby Fabbri (knee), so the Notes could be merely placing a stronger emphasis on bolstering their forward depth. The 19-year-old added 14 points (six goals, eight assists) through 24 games with Missouri State University last season.