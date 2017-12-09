Blues' Tyler Stewart: Inks PTO with St. Louis
Stewart signed a professional tryout contract with the Blues on Thursday, TSN reports.
The Blues are getting steady production from Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak in the bottom six, so it's a bit strange to see them go out of their way to sign Stewart to a professional tryout contract. But then again, this team was snakebitten due to another devastating injury to Robby Fabbri (knee), so the Notes could be merely placing a stronger emphasis on bolstering their forward depth. The 19-year-old added 14 points (six goals, eight assists) through 24 games with Missouri State University last season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...