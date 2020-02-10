Blues' Tyler Tucker: Breakout OHL season continues
Tucker scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-3 win over Oshawa on Sunday.
Tucker has firmly established himself as one of the more underrated defensive prospects in the league. A seventh-round pick (200th overall) of St. Louis in 2018, Tucker now has 41 points in 43 games this season. He began the year in Barrie before being dealt to Flint in early January.
