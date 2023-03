Tucker notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Tucker has picked up a goal and an assist over his last five outings. The 23-year-old is gaining regular playing time on the Blues' third pairing, but he could still face the occasional challenge from veteran Robert Bortuzzo. Tucker is up to three points, 18 shots on net, 41 hits, 23 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-6 rating through his first 22 NHL outings.