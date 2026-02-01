Tucker scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tucker had five points over 14 contests in January, including a goal and an assist over his last three games. This was his most productive month of the campaign, largely because he's been able to stay in the lineup without getting healthy scratched. He's now at three goals, 11 points, 53 shots on net, 74 hits, 37 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 50 appearances while filling a bottom-four role.