Tucker (lower body) was skating with Colton Parayko during Thursday's training camp session, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tucker was injured back in April and briefly returned during the playoffs before getting hurt again. Pairing with Parayko, if it carries into the regular season, would likely bode well for Tucker's offensive upside, as he figures to pick up an extra assist here and there just being on the ice with the veteran. If Tucker can stay healthy and be an NHL regular, he could put up 20-plus points this year.