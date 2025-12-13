Tucker notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tucker snapped a 19-game point drought when he set up Justin Faulk's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Tucker has been an occasional scratch this season, but he seems to have a bit more security in the lineup than Logan Mailloux and Matt Kessel. Tucker is at five points, 25 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances in a bottom-four role.