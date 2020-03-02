Tucker signed an entry-level contract with the Blues on Monday.

The Blues selected Tucker (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old blueliner is having an excellent season in the OHL, as he's compiled 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) over 52 games between Barrie and Flint. If his OHL season ends in time, Tucker could join AHL San Antonio this spring in the Calder Cup playoffs. He'll start out there next year as well will likely need a few minor-league seasons before making the jump to the top level.