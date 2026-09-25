Head coach Jim Montgomery indicated Friday that Tucker (knee) will likely miss the start of the regular season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tucker suffered a knee injury during Sunday's practice session and doesn't yet have a clear return timetable, but it appears as though the issue will force him to miss some time early in the regular season. Montgomery didn't elaborate much on Tucker's status Friday, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect the defenseman to be in the lineup for the Blues' Opening Night matchup against Dallas on Oct. 2.