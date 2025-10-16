Tucker scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tucker scored in the third period, but it was far too late to help the Blues. The defenseman has two points, eight shots on net, six blocked shots, four hits and a minus-2 rating over four appearances to begin 2025-26. Tucker looks to be a bottom-four fixture this year, giving him a good chance to exceed the career-high marks he had in points (seven) and games played (38) during the 2024-25 regular season.