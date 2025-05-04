Tucker (lower body) won't be an option for Game 7 against Winnipeg on Sunday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Tucker will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup should St. Louis advance because he hasn't resumed skating yet. The 25-year-old defender has one goal, four shots on net, two blocked shots and 12 hits in three appearances this postseason. Due to Tucker's absence, Ryan Suter will likely remain in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.