Tucker posted two shots on net, two blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tucker dropped the gloves against Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the third period when the game was already out of hand. This was Tucker's first fight of the season. The 23-year-old has posted two points and 10 shots on net through 14 games while averaging 12:38 of ice time. He is mostly rotating with Scott Perunovich for a spot on the gameday roster.