Tucker scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tucker scored just 27 seconds into the game. He's played in nine straight contests, earning three points, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to hold an edge over Matt Kessel for bottom-four minutes. Tucker is at two goals, a career-high eight points, 42 shots on net, 47 hits, 27 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season.