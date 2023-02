Tucker scored a goal on one shot in the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

Tucker scored his first career NHL goal, firing a puck into traffic to beat Arturs Silovs to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. This goal is Tucker's second point of the season and snaps a seven-game point drought. When in the lineup, Tucker should be expected to play on the Blues' bottom defensive pairing.