Tucker scored a goal on two shots in the Blues' 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Tucker received a pass from Jakub Vrana in the slot and fired a shot past Jake Oettinger to tie the game at 1-1. This goal was Tucker's second career NHL goal after scoring one goal in his rookie season last year. The Canadian defenceman will occupy a spot on the bottom defensive pairing when in the lineup.