Tucker, who was poised to become a restricted free agent Saturday, inked a two-year, $1.6 million contract with St. Louis on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Tucker had three goals and 21 points in 41 AHL games with Springfield in 2022-23. He also recorded a goal, four points, 31 PIM, 50 hits and 26 blocks in 26 outings with St. Louis. He'll compete for a third-pairing spot with the Blues out of training camp.