Tucker was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mammoth.

This was Tucker's second scratch in a row and his third in the last nine games. The Blues appear more interested in giving Logan Mailloux a longer look on the third pairing for now. Tucker has four points, 21 shots on net, 26 hits, 16 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 23 appearances, but his physical play won't do fantasy managers any good if he continues to sit out. That could happen, as the Blues have won their last two contests and may not be interested in changing what's working.