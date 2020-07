Tucker will be with the club for Phase 3 training camp but is ineligible for the playoffs, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tucker registered 56 points in 55 outings for OHL Barrie and Flint this season. Selected by the Blues in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old blueliner should make the jump to the professional ranks next year, though he will likely start the campaign with AHL Springfield.