Blues' Tyler Wotherspoon: Cut loose by St. Louis
Wotherspoon was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Blues sent six players to the waiver wire ahead of the weekend. Wotherspoon signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July, but now St. Louis is at risk of losing him to another team. Wotherspoon recorded seven goals and 30 assists to complement a plus-19 rating over 67 games for AHL Stockton last year.
