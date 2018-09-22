Wotherspoon was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Blues sent six players to the waiver wire ahead of the weekend. Wotherspoon signed a one-year, two-way deal with the club in July, but now St. Louis is at risk of losing him to another team. Wotherspoon recorded seven goals and 30 assists to complement a plus-19 rating over 67 games for AHL Stockton last year.