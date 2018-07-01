Wotherspoon signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blues on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Wotherspoon has merely dabbled at the NHL level, as he has played mainly for AHL Stockton and compiled 13 goals and 42 assists over the last two seasons. If Jay Bouwmeester (hip) and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) can't play right out of training camp, Wotherspoon could get some looks. However, he's a long way away from being fantasy relevant.