Blues' Tynan Lawrence: High potential pick at 11th overall

Lawrence was the 11th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lawrence was once touted as a potential top-five pick. He has excellent feet, strong skills, a great release and is super competitive. And he's a center. But Lawrence's vision and hockey IQ are his weakest links. He forces plays. He's so relentless in puck pursuit that he sometimes misses the obvious play. But that doesn't mean he doesn't have an NHL career ahead of him. He does. Lawrence will benefit from a full season at Boston University under coach and former NHLer, Jay Pandolfo, who played with the same motor and drive with a stronger hockey sense. At worst, Lawrence will be a forechecking specialist on the third line. At best, he becomes the Blues' 2C and his coach's favorite pivot.