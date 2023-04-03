Zherenko was promoted from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Zherenko's elevation under emergency conditions would seem to indicate either Jordan Binington or Thomas Greiss is dealing with an injury that could sideline them against the Flyers on Tuesday. With the Thunderbirds this year, the 22-year-old Zherenko posted a 10-8-3 record and .918 save percentage in 24 contests this year. Looking ahead to next season, Greiss could leave as an unrestricted free agent this summer, opening up a spot on the 23-man roster that Zherenko could be in contention to fill.