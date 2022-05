Zherenko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Tuesday.

St. Louis drafted Zherenko in the seventh round of the 2019 Entry Draft. The 21-year-old netminder spent the 2021-22 campaign with Ilves of Finland's Liiga, going 11-8-11 while posting a 2.67 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Zherenko is expected to return to Finland for the 2022-23 season.