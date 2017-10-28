Husso was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

With backup Carter Hutton unavailable for the evening's contest against the Blue Jackets due to personal reasons, the Notes have promoted Husso, who has posted a 2-1-0 record, 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage for the Rampage this season. He's likely to serve as the emergency option behind Jake Allen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories