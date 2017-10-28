Blues' Ville Husso: Added to NHL roster
Husso was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
With backup Carter Hutton unavailable for the evening's contest against the Blue Jackets due to personal reasons, the Notes have promoted Husso, who has posted a 2-1-0 record, 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage for the Rampage this season. He's likely to serve as the emergency option behind Jake Allen.
