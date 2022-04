Husso stopped 38 of 44 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to Vegas.

Husso faced a barrage of Vegas shots in the loss, letting up a season-high six goals. Though it ends on a sour note, Husso had an excellent regular season posting a 25-6-6 record with a .921 save percentage. Husso will be back in goal when the Blues take on the Wild in the first round of the playoffs.