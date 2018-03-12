Husso was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso was called up recently because of an ongoing neck issue Carter Hutton is having. He was then reassigned to the AHL, but it appears Hutton's neck is still bothering him. The 23-year-old likely will only play in case of emergency, but he seems primed to back up Jake Allen on Monday against the Ducks.