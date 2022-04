Husso made 31 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Husso and the Blues went into the third period with what looked like a comfortable 4-1 lead. But Ryan Hartman's fluky goal at 3:09 of the third -- his centering pass deflected over Husso and went in off Blues defender Marco Scandella -- opened the flood gates. The Wild then outscored the Blues 4-1 in the third to force OT. Husso bent, but didn't break, and extended his personal win streak to eight games.