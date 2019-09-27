Play

Husso will tend the twine against the Capitals on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso took the ice in the third period of of Friday's overtime victory over Winnipeg, in which he stopped 10 of 11 shots. While a long shot for the 23-man roster, the netminder could find himself with the Blues if the club decides to part ways with Jake Allen via trade.

More News
Our Latest Stories