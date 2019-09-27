Blues' Ville Husso: Between pipes Friday
Husso will tend the twine against the Capitals on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Husso took the ice in the third period of of Friday's overtime victory over Winnipeg, in which he stopped 10 of 11 shots. While a long shot for the 23-man roster, the netminder could find himself with the Blues if the club decides to part ways with Jake Allen via trade.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.