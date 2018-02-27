Husso had a 44-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over AHL Tuscon.

This is Husso's third shutout in the last 15 starts, and he's mustered a spectacular .947 save percentage combined with a 1.78 GAA in that stretch. With the Blues' Jake Allen struggling with 13 losses in his last 15 starts and Carter Hutton set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Husso, 22, may get a closer look in training camp before the 2018-19 campaign -- even if it's just for a backup job.