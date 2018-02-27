Blues' Ville Husso: Brickwall in AHL
Husso had a 44-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over AHL Tuscon.
This is Husso's third shutout in the last 15 starts, and he's mustered a spectacular .947 save percentage combined with a 1.78 GAA in that stretch. With the Blues' Jake Allen struggling with 13 losses in his last 15 starts and Carter Hutton set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, Husso, 22, may get a closer look in training camp before the 2018-19 campaign -- even if it's just for a backup job.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...